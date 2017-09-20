US Warns Banks To Watch Out For Corrupt Venezuelan Cash

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 5:21 PM EDT) -- A government financial crimes watchdog on Wednesday warned U.S. banks to be on the lookout for attempts by Venezuelan government officials to funnel illicit funds into American real estate and other markets.



The Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, the Treasury Department’s financial crimes unit, provided a bulletin to U.S. banks outlining ways that Venezuelan government officials may attempt to get cash they generated through corrupt means out of the beleaguered country, with a particular focus on real estate purchases in South Florida and the Houston metropolitan area....

