Caution In Mixing Methadone, Benzos Can Reduce Risk: FDA

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday said that doctors shouldn’t withhold opioid addiction medications from patients taking drugs that depress the central nervous system, such as sleep aids and muscle relaxers, saying that while the combined use of these drugs is risky, opioid addiction is even worse.



The FDA said that careful medication management by medical professionals can reduce the risk of serious side effects posed by combining opioid addiction medications like methadone with drugs like benzodiazepines, a class of drugs that includes anti-anxiety...

To view the full article, register now.