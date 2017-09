Requests Soar For Evidence On H-1B Visa Applications

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 9:28 PM EDT) -- The number of requests for evidence on H-1B visa petitions for skilled workers has shot up by 45 percent this year compared to the same period in 2016, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services statistics.



From Jan. 1 to Aug. 31, USCIS sent 85,265 requests for evidence for H-1B petitions, based on statistics the agency provided Wednesday. It sent 58,919 such requests during the same time frame last year, and 57,414 for that period in 2015, the statistics showed.



Requests for evidence are issued when...

