Gov't Hospital Missed Fatal Pneumonia, Suit Says

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT) -- The wife of a deceased patient filed an $8 million wrongful death suit against the federal government Wednesday in South Carolina federal court, claiming that a government-funded clinic failed to diagnose her husband with pneumonia, resulting in his death.



Jennifer Rowland claimed that the CareSouth Carolina community health center sent her husband Mark Rowland home twice instead of diagnosing the pneumonia and related sepsis that later led to his death at age 48. The suit seeks damages relating to mental shock for herself and the couple’s...

