Steptoe & Johnson Partner Tapped To Head CFTC Division

By Jon Hill

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Wednesday that a Steptoe & Johnson LLP partner has been appointed to serve as director of the agency's Division of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight.

Matthew B. Kulkin, who has advised financial market participants on legislative and regulatory issues as a partner in Steptoe & Johnson's Washington, D.C., office, was named by CFTC Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo to replace outgoing DSIO Director Eileen Flaherty, who the agency said is returning to the private sector.

"Under Chairman Giancarlo's leadership, the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular