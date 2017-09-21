Steptoe & Johnson Partner Tapped To Head CFTC Division

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said Wednesday that a Steptoe & Johnson LLP partner has been appointed to serve as director of the agency's Division of Swap Dealer and Intermediary Oversight.



Matthew B. Kulkin, who has advised financial market participants on legislative and regulatory issues as a partner in Steptoe & Johnson's Washington, D.C., office, was named by CFTC Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo to replace outgoing DSIO Director Eileen Flaherty, who the agency said is returning to the private sector.



"Under Chairman Giancarlo's leadership, the...

