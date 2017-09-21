Steptoe & Johnson Partner Tapped To Head CFTC Division
Matthew B. Kulkin, who has advised financial market participants on legislative and regulatory issues as a partner in Steptoe & Johnson's Washington, D.C., office, was named by CFTC Chairman J. Christopher Giancarlo to replace outgoing DSIO Director Eileen Flaherty, who the agency said is returning to the private sector.
"Under Chairman Giancarlo's leadership, the...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login