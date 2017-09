6th Circ. Says Islamic Center Tax Row Not A Federal Matter

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 6:06 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit said in a published opinion Wednesday that the Islamic Center of Nashville failed to exhaust its state-court remedies over a denied property tax exemption, agreeing with a lower court that it lacked jurisdiction under the Tax Injunction Act to hear the church's claims.



The Tennessee State Board of Equalization's Assessment Appeals Commission had denied ICN a retroactive tax assessment for a five-year period in which the church leased property from a bank under an ijara agreement that allowed for interest-free financing in accordance...

