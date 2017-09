Goodwin Procter DQ Bid Pauses Teva-Impax Indemnity Suit

Law360, State College, Pennsylvania (September 20, 2017, 3:20 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court has agreed to temporarily halt Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc.'s lawsuit against erstwhile business partner Impax Laboratories Inc. over a settlement Teva inked related to antidepressant Budeprion while Impax appeals a decision rejecting its bid to disqualify Goodwin Procter LLP from working on the case, according to an order docketed Wednesday.



The temporary stay granted by the Pennsylvania Superior Court comes as it weighs whether to hear an immediate appeal of a trial judge’s ruling that Goodwin Procter’s prior work for Impax in...

