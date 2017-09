Fed. Court Can't Hear Oil Well Spat Against Ill., Judge Says

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 8:43 PM EDT) -- An Illinois district judge on Wednesday tossed an oil well operator and waste transporter’s suit against the state’s environmental regulator seeking a guarantee it could inject acid into its underground wells without getting fined, saying the 11th Amendment bars a federal court from hearing claims against a state.



In an order dismissing the case, U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough echoed an appeal decision in a related case and rejected EOR Energy LLC and AET Environmental Inc.’s bid for a declaration that the Illinois Environmental Protection...

