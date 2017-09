CFPB Moves To Protect Borrower Info Under Mortgage Law

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 2:44 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau on Wednesday proposed changes to the information that lenders will have to provide under a mortgage disclosure law in a bid to protect the identities of borrowers.



The bureau proposed limiting the information that lenders will have to disclose under amendments to the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act that the bureau finalized in 2015. Since finishing its update to the HMDA, the CFPB has been considering ways to collect the data it needs to promote fair lending and equal access to mortgage...

