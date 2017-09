DOJ Says Madoff Victim Payouts To Begin By Year's End

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 6:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice said in a letter to U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., that victims of fraudster Bernie Madoff would begin to receive payouts from the department's Assets Forfeiture Fund by the end of the year, the congressman announced Wednesday.



Responding to a May letter from Buchanan urging the DOJ to expedite payment, Assistant Attorney General Stephen E. Boyd on Wednesday wrote that the DOJ had recently notified about 35,000 victims whose petitions had been approved that the department is “poised to issue initial...

