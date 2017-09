Ex-Fla. State Rep. Can't Get New Trial On Fraud Charges

Law360, Miami (September 21, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT) -- Former Florida House of Representatives member Dwayne L. Taylor won't get a new trial after a federal judge said Wednesday there was ample evidence for the jury to convict him of wire fraud for misusing campaign funds in connection with two recent reelection campaigns.



U.S. District Judge Carlos E. Mendoza denied the former Democratic lawmaker's requests for a judgment of acquittal or a new trial, saying that the guilty verdict jurors rendered last month was not unreasonable or contrary to the evidence.



That evidence included video...

