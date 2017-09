Enviros Undo Calif.'s Approval Of New Pesticide Labels

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 6:52 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court on Tuesday reversed a lower court’s decision in favor of the state’s Department of Pesticide Regulation in a suit by environmental groups challenging the approval of amended labels for two previously registered pesticides, saying the department’s efforts at environmental review were deficient.



The Court of Appeal of the State of California overturned a judgment against the Pesticide Action Network North America and other groups and sent the case back to the superior court with instructions to direct the department to rescind its...

