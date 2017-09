Mont. Justices Rule Water Claim Under State, Not Tribal, Law

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The Montana Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that water rights for land acquired by Scott Ranch LLC fell under state law and not under the authority of a tribal compact, overruling the state Water Court in a case that was described as a “somewhat unusual situation.”



Justice Beth Baker, writing for a unanimous panel, reversed a Montana Water Court ruling that said water rights being asserted by Scott Ranch were subject to a tribal water right. The state Supreme Court said Montana-based Scott Ranch, a nonmember of...

To view the full article, register now.