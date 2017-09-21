Ill. Gov. Signs Bill Extending Tax Credits For In-State Biz
HB 162, signed Tuesday, lowers eligibility thresholds for businesses seeking to qualify for the program that provides businesses with a tax credit for hiring new employees.
Under the program, businesses are eligible for a 50 percent credit of the income tax withheld from new employees or a 100 percent credit if the business is located in an...
