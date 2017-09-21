Ill. Gov. Signs Bill Extending Tax Credits For In-State Biz

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has signed legislation to overhaul and extend the state’s Economic Development for a Growing Economy tax credit program, which rewards business hiring in the state.



HB 162, signed Tuesday, lowers eligibility thresholds for businesses seeking to qualify for the program that provides businesses with a tax credit for hiring new employees.



Under the program, businesses are eligible for a 50 percent credit of the income tax withheld from new employees or a 100 percent credit if the business is located in an...

