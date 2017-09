Gore Can't Slip Invalidity Verdict In Stent Patent Row

Law360, Los Angeles (September 20, 2017, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge on Wednesday denied W.L. Gore & Associates Inc.’s bid to toss a jury’s finding that Gore’s patent relating to a stent device, which Gore had unsuccessfully alleged was infringed by C.R. Bard Inc., is invalid over prior art.



According to a case docket entry, U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark denied three motions for judgment as a matter of law stemming from the patent trial between Gore and Bard, including Gore’s two motions arguing that Judge Stark should find its U.S. Patent No....

