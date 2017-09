Cordray Defends CFPB's Role In Wells Fargo Settlement

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 6:03 PM EDT) -- The head of the U.S. consumer finance watchdog on Wednesday defended his agency, and himself, against allegations by Republican lawmakers that they were too quick to settle with Wells Fargo & Co. over its fraudulent account generation.



Consumer Financial Protection Bureau Director Richard Cordray rejected claims in a Tuesday report from the Republican staff of the House Financial Services Committee that the bureau could have squeezed far more than the $100 million that Wells Fargo agreed to pay as part of a broader settlement last September....

To view the full article, register now.