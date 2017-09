11th Circ. Seeks Texas Justices' Input In J&J Mesh Suit

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 8:49 PM EDT) -- An Eleventh Circuit panel in a Johnson & Johnson mesh suit appeal asked Texas' high court for guidance Wednesday in determining whether the statute of limitations for a personal injury claim starts when a consumer connects their injury to a defective product or only when they also have reason to believe the manufacturer acted with ill intent or negligence.



The question arises under Texas’ “discovery rule,” governing when a claim accrues, and stems from a case against Johnson & Johnson unit Mentor Worldwide LLC, the developer...

To view the full article, register now.