7th Circ. Upholds Fabrication Co.'s Win In ADA Suit

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 3:18 PM EDT) -- The Americans with Disabilities Act does not require employers to give workers more leave after their Family and Medical Leave Act allotment runs out, the Seventh Circuit said Wednesday in an order affirming that a fabrication company could fire a worker who asked for more time off shortly before his scheduled return.



Sticking by its decision in Byrne v. Avon Productions Inc., the unanimous panel said Heartland Woodcraft Inc. did not have to give worker Raymond Severson two to three more months to recover from back...

