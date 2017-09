Baseball Legend Licensing Fight Needs A Pause, Court Told

Law360, Miami (September 21, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT) -- An Indiana licensing management company asked a Florida federal judge Wednesday to stay discovery in a “predatory action” by a Florida company alleging infringement of marketing rights for the likeness of baseball legend Honus Wagner until she rules on its upcoming motion to dismiss or transfer the case.



About an hour before defendant Luminary Group LLC filed it motion for a protective order, U.S. District Judge Beth Bloom had denied its original motion to dismiss or transfer the Honus Wagner Co.'s case, finding it was moot...

