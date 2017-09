Auto Software Maker Accuses Rival Of IP Cybertheft

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 3:07 PM EDT) -- An Illinois-based maker of software designed to let car enthusiasts and repair shops tune vehicle computers went after a rival in Washington federal court Wednesday for allegedly hacking into the company's systems and making off with trade secrets.



HP Tuners LLC alleges in its complaint that Syked ECU Tuning Inc. and its president, Kevin Sykes-Bonnett, wormed their way into the plaintiff's VCM Suite software, stole its source code and misappropriated it in a number of ways, including by creating a “cracked” version of the software that...

