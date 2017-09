SEC Says Hackers Hit Its Database, May Have Traded Off Info

Law360, New York (September 20, 2017, 11:46 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s electronic filing system for public company disclosures was hacked last year, and the agency last month learned that the cyber-intruders may have traded off the nonpublic information that was exposed, agency Chairman Jay Clayton said in a statement Wednesday night.



SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, shown on Capitol Hill in March, did not give details on when the hack of the Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval system occurred or what nonpublic information was exposed. (AP) The chairman did not give...

To view the full article, register now.