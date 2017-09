BIA Unlawfully Approved Change To Tribal Gov’t, Suit Says

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Members of the Cayuga Nation have sued the Bureau of Indians affairs in Washington, D.C., federal court, alleging the agency's decision to allow a mail-in survey to settle a tribal leadership dispute violated the tribe’s ability to govern itself and was determined by a biased official.



The BIA never should have approved a “wholesale change” in how the Cayuga Nation was governed when it allowed a mail-in survey supported by a rival faction within the tribe that put in place a government led by Clint Halftown,...

