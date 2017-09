BlackRock Selling Singapore Tower For Nearly $1.6B

Law360, Minneapolis (September 21, 2017, 2:28 PM EDT) -- A property fund of asset management shop BlackRock Inc. is selling a Singapore office and retail property to Singapore developer CapitaLand Commercial Trust for roughly S$2.12 billion ($1.57 billion), according to an announcement on Thursday from CapitaLand.



The deal is for the so-called Asia Square Tower 2. NS CapitaLand is buying the tower from BlackRock Asia Property Fund III LP, the firm said Thursday.



The 46-story property is located in Singapore's Central Business District and has 778,719 square feet of leasable area. The building has office...

To view the full article, register now.