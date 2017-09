Law360's The Week In Discipline

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts lawyer who got caught trading stocks on a golf buddy's tips and a Birmingham, Alabama, lawyer sentenced for ripping off a federal legal assistance program are some of the cases featured in Law360's The Week In Discipline, which compiles attorney punishments and ethical charges that may have flown under the radar.



Massachusetts



The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court handed Lowell-based criminal defense attorney Douglas Parigian a three-year suspension this week for trading on stock tips provided by a golfing buddy.



Parigian pled guilty in May...

