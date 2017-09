Allscripts Seeks Pause For 7th Circ. Ruling On TCPA Consent

Law360, Los Angeles (September 21, 2017, 9:36 PM EDT) -- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. asked an Illinois federal judge Wednesday to stay a proposed class action against the company over advertising faxes that lacked opt-out clauses, arguing the court should first see whether the Seventh Circuit decertifies a Telephone Consumer Protection Act class in a related suit.



In a motion to delay summary judgment briefing, the health care information technology company said the pending Brodsky et al. v. HumanaDental Ins. Co. case could make a junk fax suit Allscripts faces from chiropractor Physicians Healthsource Inc. subject...

