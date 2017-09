MLP Oasis Midstream Raises $128M In Below-Range IPO

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Oasis Midstream Partners LP, a master limited partnership formed by energy giant Oasis Petroleum Inc. to operate assets in the Williston Basin, debuted Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange after completing a $127.5 million initial public offering that priced below range.



Houston-based Oasis Midstream sold 7.5 million units at $17 each late on Wednesday, below its forecasted range of $19 to $21. The IPO raised $127.5 million — and potentially up to $146.6 million if underwriters exercise an option to buy an additional 1.125 million...

