Germany-Based Schenck Valued At More Than €700M In Sale

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 12:04 PM EDT) -- IK Investment Partners has agreed to sell Schenck Process, which provides measuring and process technology and serves industries including food, chemicals, mining and construction, in a deal valuing the business at more than €700 million ($836.7 million), a source familiar with the matter confirmed to Law360 on Thursday.



The buyer is Blackstone Group, according to a Thursday statement from the companies. The financials of the deal were not disclosed, but a source familiar with the matter confirmed that the transaction values Schenck at over €700 million....

