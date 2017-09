Senate Dems Float State 'Right-To-Work' Ban

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 3:13 PM EDT) -- A group of Senate Democrats led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., unveiled legislation Wednesday that would block states from enacting so-called right-to-work laws, which bar agreements between employers and unions that require union membership and mandate union dues as a condition of employment.



Dubbed the Protecting Workers and Improving Labor Standards Act, the one-page bill would strip states of the authority to enact right-to-work laws, which have been implemented in just over half of the country’s 50 states. More specifically, the bill would repeal subsection (b)...

