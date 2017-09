Audi Wants Dealer Counterclaims Gone In Suit Over $23M Sale

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 6:18 PM EDT) -- Audi of America Inc. on Wednesday slammed “scattershot” counterclaims filed against it after it sued to block a Pennsylvania auto dealer’s $23 million asset sale, saying the allegations must be thrown out pursuant to the Noerr-Pennington doctrine, which bars any claim based on conduct that occurs as part of litigation.



Intervenor-defendant North American Automotive Services Inc., which sought to buy Wyoming Valley Audi last year, said in its countersuit that Audi tortiously interfered in its purchase when it sued Wyoming Valley to protect its right of...

