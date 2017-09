Bed Bath & Beyond Wins Refunds Over Unclaimed Certificates

Law360, Clifton, N.J. (September 21, 2017, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. scored a victory Thursday when a New Jersey state appeals court found that the retailer was owed refunds for payments to the state for certain unclaimed merchandise return certificates, saying the remittances either should not have been made or they were made prematurely.



In a published opinion, the three-judge appellate panel reversed 2015 decisions by the state Treasury Department's Unclaimed Property Administration that denied refund claims made by the company and a subsidiary, tossing the rulings for separate reasons related to...

