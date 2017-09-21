Hyperloop One Closes $85M Series B-1 Funding Round

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT) -- Hyperloop One on Thursday said it completed a Series B-1 funding round that saw the high-speed transportation start-up reap an additional $85 million, bringing its total financing to $245 million.



The Los Angeles company, founded in 2014, had an initial $50 million fundraising goal, Executive Chairman Shervin Pishevar said in the announcement, but surpassed it thanks to investors venture capital firm Caspian VC Partners as a part of Summa Group and equity crowdfunding platform OurCrowd.com.



“We've proven that our technology works and that Hyperloop One is...

