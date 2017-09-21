Expert Analysis

Extending CalPERS V. ANZ Securities To Exchange Act Cases

By Alan Glickman, William Gussman Jr. and Abigail Coster September 21, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT) -- In a landmark ruling issued in June, the U.S. Supreme Court held that the filing of a class action for violations of Section 11 of the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) does not toll the three-year statute of repose set forth in Section 13 of the Securities Act with respect to identical, individual “opt-out” claims of the putative class members. Specifically, in California Public Employees’ Retirement System v. ANZ Securities Inc., 137 S. Ct. 2042 (2017), the U.S. Supreme Court explained that because Section...
