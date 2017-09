FCC's Wireless Report Is Misleading, Media Org. Charges

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 4:15 PM EDT) -- A forthcoming Federal Communications Commission report on investment in the wireless industry is effectively a setup for an anticipated push by the agency to rollback net neutrality rules, media advocacy group Free Press charged in a letter to FCC Chairman Ajit Pai this week.



The report changes the metrics and language used in previous studies, providing less information and context about year-to-year changes in investment amounts for the industry as part of an effort to “deliberately” obscure the facts and make a case for rolling back...

To view the full article, register now.