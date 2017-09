FDA Warns Of Liver Damage, Deaths With Intercept Drug

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 4:05 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned on Thursday that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liver disease drug Ocaliva is being misdosed in some patients, causing an increased risk of serious liver injury and death, and that 19 patient deaths have been reported.



Ocaliva, which was approved in May 2016, is used to treat primary biliary cholangitis, or PBC, a rare and chronic liver disease. The FDA said that it’s being incorrectly dosed in some patients with moderate to severe decreases in liver function; specifically, these patients are...

