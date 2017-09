FDA Must Respond To Teething Safety Petition, Suit Argues

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Liberal consumer advocacy group Public Citizen on Thursday asked a D.C. federal court to make the U.S. Food and Drug Administration respond to its July 2014 citizen petition regarding safety concerns about an ingredient in infant teething products and medicines.



Public Citizen claims the FDA has violated the Administrative Procedure Act through its lack of response in a complaint filed Thursday. The FDA has acknowledged that over-the-counter products containing benzocaine are linked to a life-threatening blood disorder called methemoglobinemia, but has not taken sufficient steps to...

