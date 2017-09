CFTC Accuses Brooklyn Programmer Of $600K Bitcoin Scam

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 2:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission sued a Brooklyn computer programmer on Thursday in Manhattan federal court for allegedly stealing $600,000 in bitcoin from dozens of investors in his company and claiming that he had been hacked in an effort to cover it up.



In what it called its first antifraud enforcement action involving bitcoin, the regulator accused Nicholas Gelfman and his company Gelfman Blueprint Inc. of defrauding around 80 investors out of their money from 2014 through 2015. The CFTC claims Gelfman and GBI told...

