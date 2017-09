Okla., Ohio State Universities Settle 'OSU' Trademark Row

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 6:08 PM EDT) -- Oklahoma State University and Ohio State University have agreed to both use the “OSU” trademark nationwide after a dispute arose following Ohio State University’s application for the “OSU” trademark on clothing and apparel, with the schools saying their separate uses of the mark likely won’t cause any confusion.



Under the agreement, signed by Ohio State on Sept. 15 and by Oklahoma State on Sept. 8, Oklahoma State will not use the “OSU” mark on any products that bear Ohio State’s trade color combination of scarlet and...

