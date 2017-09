Industry Groups Sue FWS To Delist Endangered Beetle

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Nonprofit and industry groups filed suit in Oklahoma federal court on Thursday against the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service arguing that it hadn’t addressed a petition to remove the American burying beetle from the endangered species list in a timely fashion and must do so.



The American Stewards of Liberty, a nonprofit interested in property rights; the Independent Petroleum Association of America; and the Osage Producers Association argue that under the Endangered Species Act, the FWS had 12 months to present findings on the groups’ petition...

