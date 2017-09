Senators Slam Labor Secretary Acosta Over OSHA Handling

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 5:02 PM EDT) -- Eight progressive senators wrote to Labor Secretary Alex Acosta Wednesday to express “deep concern” with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration under his watch, pressing him to announce a “highly qualified nominee” to head the U.S. Department of Labor office charged with protecting workers on the job.



The senators, who include Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, Al Franken, D-Minn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash., said they are “dismayed” with the Trump administration’s proposal to reduce funding for safety training and OSHA’s recent decision to remove a list of workplace...

