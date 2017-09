NY Panel Largely Upholds Whole Foods' $3.5M Tax Bill

Law360, New York (September 22, 2017, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A New York tax tribunal has mostly kept a Whole Foods subsidiary on the hook for $3.5 million to cover three years of back taxes, but tossed related penalties, finding in a decision released Thursday that the unit “reasonably, but erroneously” didn't file a combined tax report with another subsidiary after paying it trademark royalties.



At issue is whether Whole Foods Market Group Inc., a unit of organic grocer Whole Foods Market Inc., had a “substantial intercorporate transaction” under New York tax law with another subsidiary,...

