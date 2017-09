Health App Settles FTC Claims Over Broken Customer ‘Pacts’

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT) -- Pact Inc. has agreed to pay $940,000 to settle allegations that its mobile application falsely promised to pay users for meeting weekly exercise or diet goals, which the company calls “pacts,” and for continuing to charge them after the service was canceled, the Federal Trade Commission announced Thursday.



The Pact app allows users to make commitments to exercise for a certain amount of time, eat more vegetables or track their food intake for the week, and consumers agree to be charged between $5 and $50 for...

To view the full article, register now.