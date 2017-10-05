Expert Analysis

CFTC Self-Reporting Policy Leaves Open Several Questions

By Douglas Yatter, Richard Owens and Jack Neff October 5, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT) -- On Sept. 25, 2017, James McDonald, the new director of the Division of Enforcement of the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, announced a new policy to encourage self-reporting of potential violations of the laws and regulations governing the commodities markets.[1] Speaking at NYU School of Law, McDonald outlined a plan for regulated firms and market participants to obtain potentially significant penalty reductions for self-reporting to the Division of Enforcement and cooperating in its investigations. In parallel, the division issued an updated advisory on “self reporting and...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular