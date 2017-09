BREAKING: Fed. Circ. Strikes Down Gilstrap’s Patent Venue Rules

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 2:46 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday ruled that Eastern District of Texas Judge Rodney Gilstrap abused his discretion by refusing to transfer a patent suit against Cray Inc. to another court, holding that venue rules the judge has established are not in line with patent law.



The Federal Circuit on Thursday ordered Judge Rodney Gilstrap to transfer a suit against Cray Inc. out of the Eastern District of Texas. (Law360) A three-judge panel granted supercomputer maker Cray’s petition for a writ of mandamus and ordered Judge Gilstrap...

To view the full article, register now.