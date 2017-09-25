NY Tribunal Reverses $3.2M Tax Against German Insurer
In an opinion made public Thursday, the tribunal backed the Division of Taxation’s use of an alternative method of allocation to determine the income allocation percentage for Bayerische Bamtenkrankenkasse, but found that it unfairly penalized the insurer because of its status as a foreign firm. The company sells no policies in the Empire State...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login