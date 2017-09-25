NY Tribunal Reverses $3.2M Tax Against German Insurer

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 7:22 PM EDT) -- The New York Tax Appeals Tribunal has found the state’s income allocation for a German insurance company violated the U.S.-German Income Tax Treaty, a decision that overturned the firm's $3.2 million tax bill.



In an opinion made public Thursday, the tribunal backed the Division of Taxation’s use of an alternative method of allocation to determine the income allocation percentage for Bayerische Bamtenkrankenkasse, but found that it unfairly penalized the insurer because of its status as a foreign firm. The company sells no policies in the Empire State...

To view the full article, register now.