10th Circ. Slams Door On BLM Fracking Rule Litigation

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Tenth Circuit on Thursday tossed litigation challenging an Obama-era federal rule that strengthened hydraulic fracturing regulations on federal and Native American lands, saying it was pointless to proceed in light of the Trump administration’s decision to rescind the rule.



Environmental groups and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management had asked the Tenth Circuit to overturn a Wyoming federal judge’s decision striking down the 2015 rule, which had been challenged by states and industry groups. A split three-judge panel not only dismissed the appeals, but the...

