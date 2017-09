Judge Tosses U Of Pennsylvania Retirement Plan Suit

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 7:51 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Thursday dismissed every count in a sprawling proposed class action alleging that the University of Pennsylvania mismanaged its employees’ retirement plan, saying that the funds Penn offered, the fees it paid and the contracts by which it paid them were all on the level.



U.S. District Judge Gene Pratter rejected claims that Penn breached its fiduciary duty to plan participants under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act by, among other things, locking into deals with TIAA-CREF and Vanguard, equating the arrangement...

