UnitedHealth Asks 8th Circ. To Rehear $350M Insurance Feud

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 8:35 PM EDT) -- UnitedHealth Group Inc. on Wednesday urged the Eighth Circuit to take one more look at its decision that the health insurance giant's excess insurers don’t have to contribute to the $350 million it is shelling out to settle two class actions, saying the panel had failed to consider the evidence that made its case.



An Eighth Circuit panel ruled two weeks ago that UnitedHealth had not provided enough evidence for a jury to decide how the $350 million lump sum would be divided between the settlement...

