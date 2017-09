Toys R Us Allowed To Continue Customer Rewards Programs

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 9:01 PM EDT) -- Loyal customers of Toys R Us were given reassurance Thursday that the bankrupt retail giant will make good on gift cards and other consumer-friendly deals after it received court permission to maintain its customer programs, shortly after gaining access to $2.2 billion in post-petition financing.



Along with granting other motions that allow Toys R Us to run its business in the ordinary course while in bankruptcy, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Keith L. Phillips permitted the iconic toy retailer to continue administering and maintaining popular programs that the...

