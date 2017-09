EPA Says Enviros' Effluent Rule Suit Moot

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 8:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency urged a D.C. federal judge on Thursday to toss a suit from a slew of green groups challenging the agency’s postponement of toxicity limits for power plant wastewater, saying it withdrew the stay at issue in the case.



The EPA filed a motion to dismiss a May complaint that said the EPA failed to make the findings required for a stay of the effluent limitations guidelines and standards rule for power plants while it reconsidered them.



The agency argues that it signed a final...

