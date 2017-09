HIG Capital Pays $1B To Take Back Specialty Chemicals Co.

Law360, New York (September 21, 2017, 4:55 PM EDT) -- An affiliate of private equity firm H.I.G. Capital said Thursday it will buy Vantage Specialty Chemicals Holdings Inc. for approximately $1 billion from an affiliate of private equity shop The Jordan Co., nearly six years after H.I.G. initially sold the business to Jordan.



H.I.G.'s affiliate will take control of Chicago-headquartered Vantage, which specializes in the provision of natural chemicals used in the personal care, food, industrial and consumer industries. The Jordan Co.'s affiliate will also reinvest in Vantage, taking a minority equity stake in the company,...

